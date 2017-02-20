Assassination of Kim Jong Nam appears to be visible on CCTV footage

A Japanese television network has released CCTV video it says it obtained from Kuala Lumpur International Airport of the moments leading up to and following Kim Jong Nam’s assassination.

The video is grainy, and parts of it are difficult to discern, but it appears to show one of two women grabbing a man appearing to be Kim Jong Nam from behind and putting him into what looks like a choke hold.

The apparent assassination, which allegedly took place through the application of a fast-acting poison to his face, lasts only a few seconds in the footage.

Kim Jong Nam can later be seen seeking assistance from staff at the airport. Malaysian authorities said he died minutes later on the way to the hospital.

Malaysian police have arrested four people so far, the latest a man carrying an ID that identified him as Ri Jong Chol, a police statement said. He was picked up Friday night.

FUJITV/via Reuters TV

Malaysia 's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday that his government's investigation of the North Korean leader's half-brother will be "objective," according to Reuters.

"We have no reason why we want to do something to paint North Korea in a bad light, but we will be objective," Najib told reporters in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Kim Jong Nam, who was likely 45 or 46 years old, was the eldest son of Kim Jong Il, the second-generation leader of North Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.