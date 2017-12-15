Billionaire Barry Sherman, wife, found dead in their Toronto mansion, officials say

Billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, have been found dead in their Toronto, Canada mansion, officials said.

Two bodies were found at 50 Old Colony Road in York, Ontario Friday after police received a call around 11:45 a.m. detailing a medical incident at the home, said Toronto Police Constable David Hopkinson in a press conference this afternoon.

While police did not release the identities of the bodies found, Dr. Eric Hoskins, Ontario Minister of Health and Long-Term Care confirmed, the couple's deaths on Twitter, describing Barry and Honey Sherman as "dear friends." A phone listing for the home's address lists a "B C Sherman" as the contact's name.

I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace. — Dr. Eric Hoskins (@DrEricHoskins) December 15, 2017

Investigators described the deaths as "suspicious" but said it is too early to deem them as homicides, Hopkinson said. The homicide unit has not yet been called in, he added.

Barry Sherman founded Toronto-based pharmaceutical company Apotex Inc. His estimated net worth is $3.2 billion, according to Forbes.

The couple had recently placed their 12,440 square foot home for sale, listing the modern home -- located within the city limits of Toronto -- for nearly $7 million, according to realtor.ca.

Further details on their deaths were not immediately available.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul and Jason Volack contributed to this report.