The following contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Dramatic rescue photos emerged from Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Tuesday after air strikes left residents, including children, buried under the rubble.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 18 people were killed in Tuesday’s attack, which was near Damascus, and at least 132 killed since Dec. 29. The Syrian Civil Defense group, Syrian paramedics more commonly known the White Helmets, said its members dug out children and adults, and a video posted by the group showed rescuers pulling a baby from underneath the rubble.

The rebel-held area has been the target of nearly daily regime bombardment in recent days as government forces increase the pressure.

