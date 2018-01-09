Bombing in Syria leaves civilians, including children, buried under rubble

Jan 9, 2018, 3:37 PM ET
PHOTO: A man stuck under debris after an airstrike in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria Jan. 9, 2018.PlayBassam Khabieh/Reuters
WATCH Child pulled from rubble in wake of Syrian airstrike

The following contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Dramatic rescue photos emerged from Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Tuesday after air strikes left residents, including children, buried under the rubble.

PHOTO: A man stuck under debris after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 9, 2018. Bassam Khabieh/Reuters
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 18 people were killed in Tuesday’s attack, which was near Damascus, and at least 132 killed since Dec. 29. The Syrian Civil Defense group, Syrian paramedics more commonly known the White Helmets, said its members dug out children and adults, and a video posted by the group showed rescuers pulling a baby from underneath the rubble.

PHOTO: Sisters run across the rubble to embrace after finding each other alive following an air strike in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, Jan. 9, 2018.Abdulmon Eassa/AFP/Getty Images
The rebel-held area has been the target of nearly daily regime bombardment in recent days as government forces increase the pressure.

PHOTO: A volunteer from the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, carries a wounded girl after digging her out of the rubble following an air strike in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus, Syria, Jan. 9, 2018.Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: Men stand on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, Jan.9, 2018.Bassam Khabieh/Reuters
PHOTO: A girl appears from the rubble holding her shoe following an air strike in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus, Syria, Jan. 9, 2018.Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: A volunteer from the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, carries a wounded boy after digging him out of the rubble following an air strike in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus, Syria, Jan. 9, 2018.Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the Eastern Ghouta area outside Damascus, Syria, Jan. 9, 2018.Bassam Khabieh/Reuters
