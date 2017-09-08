Charities are preparing relief efforts for parts of the Caribbean ravaged by Hurricane Irma, which tore through the islands north of the Dominican Republic as a Category 5 storm on Wednesday.

Charity Navigator is a nonprofit that evaluates charities using a numbers-based rating system to ensure that organizations are distributing the donations they receive as they have promised to.

"We send out a list to organizations that we know will be in the area and they fill out a disaster response survey," Sara Nason, the company's communications manager, told ABC News.

Nason said that Charity Navigator requires that organizations have a specific designation for relief efforts and make clear "how they are going to use that money."

"The charity must publicly say they have a planned response," she added.

As of Friday Morning 15 charities have been approved by Charity Navigator as highly-rated organizations who will allocate funds to Hurricane Irma relief and provide assistance to the communities affected.

- Catholic Relief Services

- American Red Cross

- Direct Relief

- Hope for Haiti

- Heart to Heart International

- Save the Children

- DonorsChoose.org

- Water Mission

- Oxfam America

- GlobalGiving

- Americares

- MedShare

- UNICEF USA

- International Relief Teams

- Samaritan’s Purse

A spokesperson for Direct Relief told ABC News that the organization has pre-positioned emergency supplies in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and throughout Florida, including ample medical supplies.

The charity has already received donations for areas hit by Irma, the spokesperson said, even as aid continues to flow to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"We're still seeing a large focus on Hurricane Harvey, but people are shifting focus now that Hurricane Irma has already caused significant damage," the Direct Relief spokesperson added.