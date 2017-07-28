Charlie Gard, baby at center of end-of-life debate, has died

Jul 28, 2017, 1:41 PM ET
PHOTO: This is an undated hand out photo of Charlie Gard provided by his family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. PlayFamily of Charlie Gard via AP
WATCH Charlie Gard's parents spend final moments with terminally ill son

Terminally ill British infant Charlie Gard, whose parents’ fight for his life drew worldwide attention, has died, according to a family spokesperson.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.