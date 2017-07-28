Charlie Gard, baby at center of end-of-life debate, has died By Morgan Winsor Close Follow on Twitter More from Morgan DRAGANA JOVANOVIC Jul 28, 2017, 1:41 PM ET 0 Shares Email Star PlayFamily of Charlie Gard via APWATCH Charlie Gard's parents spend final moments with terminally ill son 0 Shares Email Terminally ill British infant Charlie Gard, whose parents’ fight for his life drew worldwide attention, has died, according to a family spokesperson. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.