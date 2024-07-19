Flights in the air will stay in the air, but no flights will take off.

United, Delta and American Airlines issue global ground stop on all flights

American Airlines, United and Delta have asked the FAA for global ground stop on all flights, according to an alert from the FAA on Friday morning.

The FAA is telling air traffic controllers to tell airborne pilots that airlines are currently experiencing communication issues.

Meanwhile, flights in the air will stay in the air, but no American, United or Delta flights will take off.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.