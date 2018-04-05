China files complaint over US tariff measures

China has formally filed a complaint against planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, the World Trade Organization said today.

Interested in China? Add China as an interest to stay up to date on the latest China news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

China "requested consultations" over the Trump administration's plans to impose tariffs, officially initiating a dispute with the WTO, the global trade body said.

"Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation," the WTO said. "After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel."

The United States on Tuesday proposed adding a 25 percent tariff to $50 billion of goods imported from China, and China said the next day it would impose its own 25 percent tariff on approximately $50 billion of U.S. exports and that it had initiated a dispute settlement procedure against the U.S.

Newscom

Both countries have listed specific products from the other country that they said they planned to tax.