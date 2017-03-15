Damascus suicide bombing kills dozens, Syrian TV reports

A bomb blast ripped through the main judicial building in Syria's capital city today and killed dozens, according to state media.

Syria's state-owned television reported that at least 25 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest inside the "old building" of the Palace of Justice in central Damascus, not far from the famous and crowded Souq al-Hamidiyah market. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

State media reported that many others were wounded in the blast, which is the latest in a string of bombings and suicide attacks targeting government-controlled areas of Syria.

Today's bombing follows twin blasts on Saturday that killed at least 40 people in Damascus. That attack was claimed by Syria's al-Qaida branch, formerly known as the Nusra Front.

