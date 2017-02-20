5 dead in Australian charter plane crash

Five people were killed when a plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Melbourne, Australia, authorities said.

The plane had taken off from the airport around 9 a.m. local time and suffered a "catastrophic engine failure" in the air, according to Victoria Police’s Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane.

The pilot attempted to return to the airport and crashed into the DFO shopping center, Leane said. There were no casualties on the ground.

Victoria's premier, Daniel Andrews, called the incident the “worst civil aviation accident in our state” in 30 years.

The identities and nationalities of the victims were not immediately known.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in today’s tragic crash," a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Canberra said. "We are unable to confirm any details about the nationalities or the identities of the victims. The US consulate in Melbourne is working closely with local authorities to assist in any way possible.”