At least 6 dead after Colombia tourist boat capsizes

Jun 26, 2017, 5:36 AM ET
Soldiers and rescue workers flat at the site where a ferry sank in a reservoir in Guatape, Colombia, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)

At least 6 people died when a boat carrying more than 150 passengers capsized while on a sightseeing tour on a reservoir in northwestern Colombia.

Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos visited the El Peñol-Guatapé reservoir, about 40 miles east of the city of Medellin, and promised authorities would do "everything in their power" to rescue any survivors and promised that searches would continue through the night.

Colombia’s national disaster agency reported that 133 people were rescued, 16 were missing and 6 had died on Sunday evening.

"Rescue operations will continue as long as the weather conditions allow. There are 25 well-equipped rescue experts working," said the agency's director, Carlos Iván Márquez Pérez.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report