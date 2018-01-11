The coming marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is shaping up to be the wedding of the decade, and everyone from designers to caterers to photographers is hustling to get involved.

But one plucky DJ from South London directly asked the man himself.

Jevanni Letford, a Brixton-based DJ for Reprezent Radio, handed Prince Harry his business card during the royal couple's visit to the station Tuesday. "I’ll DJ at your wedding," he called out to the prince, who initially seemed confused by the small glittery card before grinning and – to Letford's delight – quickly pocketing it.

The video tweeted by the artist has been circulated thousands of times.

Letford has wasted no time in researching and preparing his pitch. Speaking to “Good Morning Britain” today, he said he has already thought through the song lineup, even suggesting a remix of the national anthem to play for Queen Elizabeth.

"I'd definitely play some Ed Sheeran,” Letford said of the English singer.

“I'd get a bit of Stormzy because Prince Harry loves his grime, and maybe Wiley because he got an MBE [a prestigious British award]," he said of two other English performers.

Grime music is an underground hip-hop themed genre that has exploded in popularity in recent years with the rise of South London artists like Stormzy. Wiley, known as the “Godfather of Grime,” is being honored for his services to music and in recognition of his pioneering the genre.

Letford, the DJ, already has a mix in mind that would combine the couple’s uniqueness and modernity with hallmarks of royalty and some appropriate tunes.

"With this wedding, it's quite unique so there'd have to be an element of tradition,” he said. “But I’d throw in a few surprises as well … there’d be some cheese, too.”

An impressive pitch, to be sure, and there’s every hope for Letford now that Prince Harry has his card.