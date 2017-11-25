Egyptian military targets terrorists with airstrikes after mosque attack

The Egyptian military unleashed a flurry of airstrikes against suspected terrorist targets in the wake of the horrific terror attack at a mosque that killed at least 305 people.

In a Facebook post, the country's armed forces said that it was hitting targets in Northern Sinai with the help of intelligence that had been gathered.

The targets included weapons caches, the military officials said.

On Friday, the military said it had "chased down terrorist elements, discovered and destroyed a number of vehicles that carried out the terrorist attack, and killed those inside them in the vicinity of the attack in addition to targeting a number of terrorist outposts containing weapons and ammunitions."

"The North Sinai law enforcement forces, in cooperation with the Air Force, continue to sweep terrorist strongholds and search for the rest of the Takfiri elements to eliminate them," the statement added.

The attack on the al-Rawdah mosque Friday left at least 305 people dead including 27 children, officials. It also left more than 100 injured.

Some 25-35 militants brandishing ISIS flags carried out the attacks, prosecutors said.

Some were wearing masks and military-style uniforms and carrying black flags emblazoned with “There is no god but God. Muhammad is the messenger of God," the prosecutor's office said.