Elephant disregards border laws as it lumbers from China into Laos

An elephant completely disregarded border laws when it crossed from China into Laos late Saturday night.

In a video released by CCTV, the elephant is seen walking over one fence-like barrier and skirting around another as it ambles down a concrete strip separating the countries.

According to CCTV, Chinese soldiers were quickly sent out to look for the elephant, but the animal returned home on its own, crossing the border once again.

"It's winter now, and there's not a lot of food in the forest areas. We often see wild elephants hunting for food in nearby villages,” Li Zhifu, a soldier with a Chinese border agency said, according to CCTV.

China has roughly 300 elephants, most of them living in the rainforest of Yunnan Province.