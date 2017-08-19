French first lady Brigitte Macron is speaking out about the 25-year age difference between her and husband Emmanuel Macron, France's 39-year-old president.

"There are times in your life where you need to make vital choices," Brigitte, 64, tells Elle France's September issue of her relationship with her husband, whom she first met about 20 years ago and married in 2007. "And for me, that was it. So, what has been said over the 20 years, it's insignificant."

She adds, "Of course, we have breakfast together, me and my wrinkles, him with his youth, but it's like that. If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life. I had a lot of happiness with my children and, at the same time, felt I had to live 'this love' as Prevert used to say, to by fully happy."

Brigitte Macron appears on the cover of Elle France wearing a cream-colored Dior blazer over a white T-shirt, faded blue Saint Laurent jeans and a pair of pointy-toe blue suede stilettos. She was photographed by Mark Seliger at the Elysee Palace.

The age difference between the Macrons is similar to that of President Donald Trump, 71, and wife Melania Trump, 47.

Brigitte Macron told Elle France that she had a tough time with the criticism her marriage received during the French election.

"I ended by telling myself, 'OK, I do not take it well but I have to deal with it. After, it will pass,'" said Brigitte Macron, in her first major interview since her husband became France's leader.

The Macrons are also currently under scrutiny, as they are experiencing resistance to Emmanuel Macron's push to formalize his wife's role as first lady.