A massive fire has engulfed a residential high-rise building in London, prompting the London Fire Brigade to dispatch at least 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters.

The blaze at Grenfell Tower in West London extends from the second floor to the top floor of the 27-story building, the London Fire Brigade said.

London Metropolitan Police said an evacuation is underway.

"At this stage we are aware of two people being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation," London Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "We await an update as to whether there are any further injuries."

40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

London Metropolitan Police said they were called at 1:16 a.m. "to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate, W11."

Crews continue to work hard at tower block fire in #NorthKensington Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building pic.twitter.com/lAwhZl6Jf3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.