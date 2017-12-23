Fire at London Zoo leaves facility closed -- and an aardvark unaccounted for

An early morning fire at the London Zoo has left the attraction closed -- and one aardvark unaccounted for.

Officials with the London Zoo said a fire broke out in a cafe at about 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the Animal Adventure section, and spread to another shop. Firefighters brought the blaze under control about three hours later.

Animals in the area were immediately relocated to avoid the smoke and fire.

"Duty staff that live on site at the zoo were on the scene immediately, and started moving animals to safety," the statement said.

The fire at @zsllondonzoo is now under control but crews will remain on the scene throughout the morning damping down the fire which has affected a cafe and a shop https://t.co/VqBLKK6gMj #londonzoo pic.twitter.com/DH3wjg3xCO — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 23, 2017

Unfortunately, as the statement continues, "At present one aardvark is currently unaccounted for." London Fire Brigade station manager Clive Robinson said part of a nearby petting area was affected. The aardvarks, which are native to Africa and can grow up to 100 pounds and more, are available in the petting area.

AP

The zoo said "a number" of staff members were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said 72 firefighters worked to control the fire.

"The zoo will remain closed until further notice, and we will work closely with fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident," according to a statement from the zoo.