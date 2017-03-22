Incident near UK Houses of Parliament being treated as terrorism: police

London's Metropolitan Police said an incident today involving firearms at London's Westminster Bridge, near the United Kingdom Houses of Parliament, is being treated as "a terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament a “police officer has been stabbed” and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police."

A security cordon is in place around Parliament as police vehicles move to the scene.

Lidington added that there were also reports of further "violence incidents" in the area.

An eyewitness told BBC that a car on Westminster Bridge appeared to hit bystanders. Paramedics were seen on Westminster Bridge Road treating people lying on the ground.

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.