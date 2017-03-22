Incident near UK Houses of Parliament being treated as terrorism: police

Mar 22, 2017, 11:38 AM ET
PHOTO: Armed police officers enter the Houses of Parliament in London, March 23, 2017 after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside.PlayKirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
London's Metropolitan Police said an incident today involving firearms at London's Westminster Bridge, near the United Kingdom Houses of Parliament, is being treated as "a terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, told members of Parliament a “police officer has been stabbed” and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police."

A security cordon is in place around Parliament as police vehicles move to the scene.

Lidington added that there were also reports of further "violence incidents" in the area.

An eyewitness told BBC that a car on Westminster Bridge appeared to hit bystanders. Paramedics were seen on Westminster Bridge Road treating people lying on the ground.

PHOTO: Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, March 22, 2017.Matt Dunham/AP Photo
PHOTO: An armed police officer stands on Parliament Square outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, March 23, 2017 after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside.Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
PHOTO: A police officer tapes off Parliament Square after reports of loud bangs, in London, Britain, March 22, 2017.Stefan Wermuth/Reuters
PHOTO: Police on the scene after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London, March 22, 2017.Victoria Jones/PA via AP
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.