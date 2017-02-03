French Soldier Shoots Knife-Wielding Attacker Near Louvre in Paris

Feb 3, 2017, 5:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Police officers cordon off the area next to the Louvre museum in Paris,Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)Thibault Camus/AP
Police officers cordon off the area next to the Louvre museum in Paris,Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A French soldier on duty at the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall in Paris opened fire Friday morning on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, ABC News has learned.

The attacked was seriously injured, and the soldier was hit on the arm.

France's Ministry of the Interior tweeted in French that a "serious" security incident occurred near the Louvre Museum.

The area surrounding the Louvre is being evacuated.

A photo posted to Twitter (below) shows how traffic on Rue de Rivoli was brought to a standstill following the attack.

As of 10:22 a.m. local time, Paris transit officials tweeted that the Palais Royal Louvre Museum subway stop was closed due to a "security measure."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Brendan Rand contributed to this report.