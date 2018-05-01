The 'Garden of Europe' is in full bloom in The Netherlands

Apr 30, 2018, 1:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Tourists visit the Keukenhof spring garden in Lisse, west central Netherlands, April 20, 2018.Peter Dejong/AP
Tourists visit the Keukenhof spring garden in Lisse, west central Netherlands, April 20, 2018. De Keukenhof, open till May 13th, is an 80 acres floral exhibit filled with seven million tulips, daffodils and hyacinths which attracts around 1 million tourists from all over the world.

Springtime brings flowering tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers to Keukenhof Gardens in Lisse, The Netherlands. The colorful tulips that have become symbolic of Holland are in their peak season every year in April and May.

PHOTO: Keukenhof, known as the Garden of Europe, is the place to enjoy millions of flowering tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers this spring, April 21, 2018, in Lisse, The Netherlands.Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto/Sipa USA via AP
Keukenhof, known as the "Garden of Europe," is the place to enjoy millions of flowering tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers this spring, April 21, 2018, in Lisse, The Netherlands.

PHOTO: An aerial photograph of the blossoming bulb fields and water canals in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 20, 2018.KOEN VAN WEEL/EPA via Shutterstock
An aerial photograph of the blossoming bulb fields and water canals in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 20, 2018.

This year’s theme for Keukenhof 2018 is "Romance in Flowers." The gardens and pavilions show a spectacular collection of not only tulips, but also hyacinths, daffodils, orchids, roses, irises, lilies and many other flowers.

PHOTO: Visitors to the Keukenhof view the colorful flower fields and bulb blossoms, in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 17, 2018.Utrecht Robin/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Visitors to the Keukenhof view the colorful flower fields and bulb blossoms, in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 17, 2018.

PHOTO: Visitors walk through Keukenhof gardens to see the colorful tulip fields, Arpil 17, 2018, in Lisse, The Netherlands.Utrecht Robin/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Visitors walk through Keukenhof gardens to see the colorful tulip fields, Arpil 17, 2018, in Lisse, The Netherlands.

As far as the eye can see, millions of beautiful flowers in full bloom offer gorgeous vistas throughout the gardens. The park houses many early flowering species and the Willem-Alexander pavilion is already showing more than 500 varieties of flowering tulips.

PHOTO: Visitors take pictures against the Keukenhof the tulip fields in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 17, 2018.Utrecht Robin/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Visitors take pictures against the Keukenhof the tulip fields in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 17, 2018.

PHOTO: Visitors sit in a wooden shoe behind a windmill at the Keukenhof gardens, April 17, 2018, in Lisse, The Netherlands.Utrecht Robin/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Visitors sit in a wooden shoe behind a windmill at the Keukenhof gardens, April 17, 2018, in Lisse, The Netherlands.

Keukenhof is in the heart of what is called the Bollenstreek, or bulb region. A large flower parade through the region, called Bloemencorso Bollenstreek, is one of the largest in the world.

PHOTO: The 71st edition of the Bollenstreek (bulb growing area) Bloemencorso will follow a 25 mile route from Noordwijk to Haarlem, April 21, 2018, Lisse, The Netherlands.Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto/Sipa USA via AP
The 71st edition of the Bollenstreek (bulb growing area) Bloemencorso will follow a 25 mile route from Noordwijk to Haarlem, April 21, 2018, Lisse, The Netherlands.

PHOTO: Keukenhof, one of the worlds largest flower gardens in Lisse, The Netherlands, is also known as the Garden of Europe, April 21, 2018.Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto/Sipa via AP
Keukenhof, one of the world's largest flower gardens in Lisse, The Netherlands, is also known as the "Garden of Europe," April 21, 2018.

Keukenhof Park itself is one of the largest flower gardens in the world, with about seven million flowering bulbs planted every year. By the time the Keukenhof season concludes on May 13, the flower exhibition is expected to have received more than one million visitors from across the globe.

PHOTO: Visitors walking through fields of blossoming tulips in Keukenhof gardens, April 17, 2018, in Lisse, The Netherlands.Utrecht Robin/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Visitors walking through fields of blossoming tulips in Keukenhof gardens, April 17, 2018, in Lisse, The Netherlands.

Comments