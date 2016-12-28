German authorities have detained a 40-year-old Tunisian man who "could have been involved in the attack" on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany's federal prosecutor said today in a statement.

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office did not name the man but described him as a "contact person" for the alleged attacker, Anis Amri, who was shot dead by police in the Italian city of Milan last week. Amri, a Tunisian national, had this man's phone number stored in his cellphone, according to the prosecutor's statement.

Investigators are now working to determine exactly what role the unnamed Tunisian man played in the Dec. 19 attack on the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, a public square in the heart of Germany's capital. Authorities searched the man's offices today, Germany's prosecutor.

ABC News' Kirit Radia contributed to this report.

