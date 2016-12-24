Tunisia has arrested three men in connection with this week's terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 and injured dozens, according to press reports.

Among those arrested is the nephew of Anis Amri, 24, the suspect in the attack who was shot dead by police in Milan, Italy, on Friday.

The nephew, who was not named, admitted to using an encrypted chat application to communicate with his uncle, the BBC reported, citing Tunisia's interior ministry.

The identities of the two other men are not known, but all three men are ages between 18 and 27.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.