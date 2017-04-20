Officer shot dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris, police say

Police officers were attacked on the Champs-Élysées in Paris this evening, leaving one officer dead and another injured, according to a police spokesperson.

The assailant was killed but has not been publicly identified, the police spokesperson said.

A French police union tweeted that an "individual in a car opened fire at a police car stopped at a red light, killing one policeman."

Un individu, en véhicule, aurait fait feu sur une voiture de police à l'arrêt à un feu rouge abattant un policier. — UNITÉ SGP POLICE (@UNITESGPPOLICE) April 20, 2017

Paris police posted a tweet telling people to avoid the area around the Champs-Élysées without revealing any further details.

A subsequent tweet stated that there was "police intervention underway" in the area, but gave no further details about the nature of the situation.

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs warned their Twitter followers to avoid the area "after a shooting."

The Champs-Élysées is a long boulevard that has theaters, shops and restaurants and ends with the Arc de Triomphe, a major tourist destination.

The incident comes days ahead of the French election, which is to take place Sunday.