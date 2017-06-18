Images from Portugal show aftermath of deadly wildfire that killed 62

Images are coming out of Portugal of the aftermath of a fire that scorched a forested area in the center of the country over the weekend, leaving dozens dead.

A bolt of lightning that struck a tree in the Pedrógão Grande area may be responsible for sparking one major fire, investigators told The Associated Press, which is reporting 62 dead.

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that there had been 156 fires across the country over the weekend, with 11 still active -- and two blazes that are "particularly problematic."

Paulo Cunha/EPA

One of multiple fires that spread in Portugal this weekend sent flames sweeping across a road, which reached motorists who became trapped in their cars. That blaze led to the bulk of the damage and fatalities, Costa told the media on Sunday. Costa said everyone who died was on one road or next to it.

Miguel A. Lopes/EPA

"This tragic situation took place in only one of the fires, particularly at a road next to it," Costa told the media. "I don't want to talk yet about the cause of the fire because we are facing the greatest tragedy of human lives so, what we must do now is to calmly provide all the resources to fight the fires."

Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Costa also took to Twitter to thank rescue workers for their efforts to control the blaze, and send condolences to the victims who lost their lives.

Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Jorge Gomes, an Interior Ministry official, told state broadcaster RTP that 60 people died from flames and smoke inhalation, while another two people died in a traffic accident that was caused in reaction to the wildfire.

Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Fifty-four people were injured, including four firefighters and a minor, Gomes said.

"This is a region that has had fires because of its forests, but we cannot remember a tragedy of these proportions," Valdemar Alves, mayor of Pedrógão Grande, told the AP. "I am completely stunned by the number of deaths."

The Iberian peninsula is currently sweltering under a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 104 degrees in some regions.

On Sunday, Pope Francis led thousands of people in silent prayer for the victims of what he called the “devastating fire,” while the Portuguese football team offered its “deepest sympathies to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims of the fires."

The Associated Press and ABC News’ Molly Hunter contributed to this report.