Images show devastating aftermath of powerful earthquake near Greece and Turkey

Jul 21, 2017, 12:13 PM ET
PHOTO: Rubble sits outside a bar where two people have been killed after an earthquake in Kos, on the island of Kos, Greece, July 21, 2017. Greek authorities said two tourists killed in the overnight quake are from Turkey and Sweden. PlayMichael Probst/AP
WATCH Deadly earthquake hits Greece, Turkey

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea overnight leveled buildings and injured hundreds of people in Greece and Turkey.

The 6.7 magnitude quake's epicenter was just 6.4 miles from Turkey's coastal city of Bodrum and 10.1 miles from the Greek island of Kos. The powerful seismic event occurred at a relatively shallow depth of about 6.2 miles below the water's surface on Thursday night around 10:31 p.m. UTC, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Authorities on Kos told the Associated Press that the earthquake left two tourists from Sweden and Turkey dead, and many others wounded. In nearby Turkey, authorities said some 350 people were hurt, most with minor injuries as they fled crumbling buildings.

Dramatic images from Greece and Turkey show the devastating aftermath of the earthquake.

PHOTO: A man looks at rubble fallen from a quake damaged building on the Greek Island of Kos, July 21, 2017, following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck the region.Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images
A man looks at rubble fallen from a quake damaged building on the Greek Island of Kos, July 21, 2017, following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck the region.

PHOTO: An exterior view of the quake-damaged Church of Saint Nicholas on the Greek Island of Kos following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck the region, July 21, 2017. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images
An exterior view of the quake-damaged Church of Saint Nicholas on the Greek Island of Kos following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck the region, July 21, 2017.

PHOTO: A damaged church is seen following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, July 21, 2017. Giannis Kiaris/EPA
A damaged church is seen following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece, July 21, 2017.

PHOTO: The broken quay wall is raised by several inches in the harbour after an earthquake in Kos, on the island of Kos, July 21, 2017, in Greece. Eurokinissi/ZUMA Press/Splash
The broken quay wall is raised by several inches in the harbour after an earthquake in Kos, on the island of Kos, July 21, 2017, in Greece.

PHOTO: People wait outside the emergency unit of a hospital in Bodrum, Turkey, early Friday, July 21, 2017 after a powerful earthquake struck Turkeys Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands.DHA-Depo Photos via AP
People wait outside the emergency unit of a hospital in Bodrum, Turkey, early Friday, July 21, 2017 after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands.

PHOTO: Hotel guests sleep outdoors after abandoning their rooms following an earthquake in Bitez, a resort town about 4 miles west of Bodrum, Turkey, early Friday, July 21, 2017.Ayse Wieting/AP
Hotel guests sleep outdoors after abandoning their rooms following an earthquake in Bitez, a resort town about 4 miles west of Bodrum, Turkey, early Friday, July 21, 2017.

PHOTO: A car, damaged on the overnight earthquake is seen in Bodrum, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2017.DHA-Depo Photos via AP
A car, damaged on the overnight earthquake is seen in Bodrum, Turkey, Friday, July 21, 2017.

PHOTO: A man looks at boats that crashed on top of each other in the harbor as a result of the overnight earthquake in Bodrum, Turkey, July 21, 2017.DHA-Depo Photos via AP
A man looks at boats that crashed on top of each other in the harbor as a result of the overnight earthquake in Bodrum, Turkey, July 21, 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.