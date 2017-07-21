Images show devastating aftermath of powerful earthquake near Greece and Turkey

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea overnight leveled buildings and injured hundreds of people in Greece and Turkey.

The 6.7 magnitude quake's epicenter was just 6.4 miles from Turkey's coastal city of Bodrum and 10.1 miles from the Greek island of Kos. The powerful seismic event occurred at a relatively shallow depth of about 6.2 miles below the water's surface on Thursday night around 10:31 p.m. UTC, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Authorities on Kos told the Associated Press that the earthquake left two tourists from Sweden and Turkey dead, and many others wounded. In nearby Turkey, authorities said some 350 people were hurt, most with minor injuries as they fled crumbling buildings.

Dramatic images from Greece and Turkey show the devastating aftermath of the earthquake.

Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

Giannis Kiaris/EPA

Eurokinissi/ZUMA Press/Splash

DHA-Depo Photos via AP

Ayse Wieting/AP

DHA-Depo Photos via AP

DHA-Depo Photos via AP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.