Jon Landau, Oscar-winning 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer, dies at 63

Jon Landau, the film producer who won an Oscar for the "Titanic" and who also produced the director's "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of the Water," has died. He was 63.

"The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader ... His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique," Landau's longtime collaborator James Cameron said in a statement.

"He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away," Cameron said.

Producer Jon Landau arrives for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards (PGA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2023. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The films Landau produced with Cameron rank among the highest grossing of all time, with "Titanic" and the two "Avatar" movies each grossing over $2 billion.

Landau was also a producer on the third film in the "Avatar" film series which is slated for a 2025 release.

"Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hitting really hard. You are leaving us too soon, my thoughts are with you and your family right now," "Avatar" star Zoe Saldana said on Instagram.

"Your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey," she continued.

Born in New York City, Landau attended the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. He served as executive vice president of feature production at 20th Century Fox and later became chief operating officer at Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment.

In the 1990s, he co-produced "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Dick Tracy." He later produced Steven Soderbergh's "Solaris" and "Alita: Battle Angel," co-produced with Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez.