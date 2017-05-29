For most climbers, scaling Mount Everest just once is the achievement of a lifetime. Anshu Jamsenpa, a 38-year-old mother of two, has done it twice in less than a week.

The Indian woman made the fastest double ascent of Everest, making her the first woman in the world to reach Earth's highest peak twice in five days. She beat a record set by a Nepali woman, Chhurim Sherpa, who made the dual ascent in seven days in 2011.

Anshu, who hails from India's mountainous northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, scaled Everest along its southeast ridge route on May 16. She repeated the perilous feat on May 21. Both ascents will be certified by the Nepali government this week, according to a tourism official.

A motivational speaker and mountaineering trainer, she said confidence in herself helped her push through the pain and fatigue.

"I got blisters on my legs. I was tired, but then still I thought, 'No, I must try. I must push.' I had that confidence in me," Anshu said in an interview with The Associated Press. "If you try you can definitely get success."

Anshu reached the top of the world on three other occasions. She scaled the 29,035-foot summit twice in 10 days in 2011. She reached the summit again in 2013.

Anshu said you can achieve anything if you believe in yourself.

"The only thing is that you have to be ready to face all the pains and all the obstacles," she told The Associated Press. "That was there in my mind and that's how I like it."

