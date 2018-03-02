India's colorful Holi festival

Riotous, vibrant color envelopes India when Hindus celebrate the end of winter and the arrival of spring with the annual festival of Holi. Also known as the festival of colors, it is a time to let go of certain social norms by wearing all-white clothes to dance and douse friends, family and strangers in colored powders or water of deep hues of magenta, blue, green, yellow or orange. Holi has its roots in stories from Indian mythology. Though the official date this year is March 2, different parts of the country celebrate the day before then or over several days.

Bikas Das/AP

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Adnan Abidi/Reuters