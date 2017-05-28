The leader of the Jewish state sent Ramadan greetings to its Muslim citizens Saturday.

"I wish #Ramadan Kareem to Israel's Muslim citizens and Muslims around the world, hoping for much needed brotherhood, mutual respect & peace," tweeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Ramadan Kareem" means "have a generous Ramadan."

Netanyahu also tweeted his well wishes in Arabic.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Muslims are expected not to eat or drink during daylight hours, including water and medicine. Faithful people may also avoid smoking and sex.

Netanyahu's greetings follow gestures of goodwill by the Israeli government timed to the start of Ramadan.

Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai of the Israeli defense body COGAT said in a statement Friday that one such gesture is access for 100 Gaza residents to attend prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem each Friday throughout Ramadan. West Bank crossings will alo be open longer, the statement said.

And hundreds of hunger-striking Palenstinian prisoners ended their 40-day fast Saturday, after Israel reached a deal with the Palestinian Authority and the Red Cross for prisoners to receive a second family visit each per month.

The Israel prison service said 1,578 prisoners participated in the hunger strike and 834 ended their fast Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.