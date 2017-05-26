What to know about Ramadan, Islam's holiest month

For the 30 days in the month of Ramadan, religious Muslims will abstain from eating and drinking between sunrise and sunset. Why? Muslims view the fasting as an exercise in self-control and as an opportunity to cleanse their mind, body and spirit.

The sacred ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is believed to be when the first verses of the Quran, Islam's holy book, were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad over 1,400 years ago.

Many Muslims consider the fast a sort of spiritual detox and a way to bring themselves closer to God. Their hunger is also a reminder of the suffering of those less fortunate who may not have access to food and water.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other pillars are belief in one God and Muhammad as his prophet, five times daily prayer, charity and performing a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once.

Muslims are expected not to eat or drink anything during daylight hours, including water and medicine. Faithful people may also avoid smoking and sex.

People honoring the holiday may gather with friends and family for suhoor, the meal eaten just before sunrise. They may also break the fast after sunset together at iftaar.

The Eid al-Fitr celebration marks the end of Ramadan.