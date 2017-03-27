An avalanche at a ski resort in Japan hit several high school students on Monday morning, leaving several injured or feared dead, according to ABC News partner NHK.

About 66 students and teachers were in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan when the avalanche hit, the report said. At least eight high school students were found unresponsive after the incident.

Three other students were also injured, and two more students and an instructor are missing, The Associated Press reported, citing Tochigi government sources.

The students were reportedly taking mountain climbing lessons in the town of Nasu in Tochigi prefecture at the time, according to the NHK report.

