Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican drug lord who was recaptured after six months on the run last year, is being extradited to the United States, a spokesperson for the Mexican attorney general confirmed to ABC News.

The spokesperson would not confirm where in the U.S. El Chapo is headed, citing security concerns. He is currently en route, the spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.