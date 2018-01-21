Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege over, at least 5 civilians and 4 gunmen dead

At least five civilians and four gunmen are dead following an 11-hour siege Saturday of the Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, according to the country's interior ministry.

Ministry spokesman Najib Danish told ABC News, "The operation is over. Five people were killed, including one foreign national." That individual's nationality is unknown.

Danish added that that six people were injured: three police officers and three civilians.

The bodies of four attackers were recovered by security forces. There has not been a claim of responsibility.

Following the siege, Afghan special forces searched room-by-room to ensure that all of the attackers had been accounted for.

Danish said 153 hotel guests and staff, including 8 foreigners, were rescued.

An official at the U.S. Department of State told ABC News they “are monitoring the situation and are in contact with local authorities to determine if any U.S. citizens have been affected.”

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert Saturday, saying a "series of explosions" erupted at the Intercontinental Hotel around 9 p.m. local time.

"The attack is reported to be ongoing at this time. Afghan authorities have announced they are reacting to the incident and a heightened police presence throughout the city is expected," the embassy stated.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul had issued a previous security alert Thursday, saying it was "aware of reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels" in the capital city.

