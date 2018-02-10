Kim Jong Un invites South Korean President Moon Jae-in to a summit in the North

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to meet with him in the North for a summit, Moon's spokesman said Saturday morning.

The Associated Press

The invitation was extended by Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong during a lunch meeting with Moon at Blue House, the presidential palace in Seoul. She is in the South attending the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as her brother's special envoy.

The spokesman said Moon did not immediately agree to a meeting, adding that the two countries should continue to work on creating a political atmosphere that would make such a meeting feasible.

Moon also told Kim's sister that the North should have a dialogue with the U.S.

At the meeting Saturday, Moon was joined by his national security director, intelligence chief, chief of staff and the unification minister, according to the Associated Press.

The luncheon also included Choe Hwi, chairman of the North's National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.

The meeting took place after Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates attending the Olympics' opening ceremony. She photographed sitting behind Vice President Mike Pence during the ceremony.