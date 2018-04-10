Kim Jong Un talks inter-Korean summit, meeting with Trump for 1st time: State media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mentioned the upcoming inter-Korean summit as well as a planned talk with President Donald Trump during a political meeting on Monday.

Kim led a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea’s political bureau and discussed circumstances surrounding the Korean Peninsula as well as the inter-Korean summit, according to North’s state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA).

AFP/Getty Images

It is the first time North Korea’s media brought up summit talks with South Korea or the United States and publicly reported the exact date of inter-Korean summit.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

“The supreme leader mentioned the North-South summit and dialogue set on 27th of this month and proposed tactical problems for the party to analyze and assess in-depth the orientation on improving inter-Korean relationship and prospects of U.S.-DPRK dialogue,” KCNA reported.