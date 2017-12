Dutch military police said they shot a knife-wielding man on Friday at one of Europe's busiest airports.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee announced via Twitter that "the situation is safe" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport after the suspect, who threatened to use a knife, was detained and removed from the scene.

The airport's main plaza was initially evacuated but has since been reopened to the public.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.