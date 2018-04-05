Lightning seen over Japan's so-called James Bond volcano

Apr 5, 2018, 3:11 PM ET
PHOTO: Volcanic lightning is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan, in a photo captured by a remote camera and released by Kyodo News, April 5, 2018Kyodo News via Reuters
Volcanic lightning is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan, in a photo captured by a remote camera and released by Kyodo News, April 5, 2018.

Mount Shinmoedake, featured in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice," put on a show Thursday morning when cameras caught not only the volcano erupting but lightning above it.

PHOTO: Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as it erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan, in a photo taken by a remote camera and released by Kyodo News, April 5, 2018. Kyodo News via Reuters
Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as it erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan, in a photo taken by a remote camera and released by Kyodo News, April 5, 2018.

The volcano, which is located between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in southwest Japan, has been erupting since the beginning of March.

On March 15, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a Level 3 warning, alerting residents to not approach the volcano and refrain from entering the danger zone.

PHOTO: Lightning lights up the ash cloud above Shinmoedake peak as the volcano erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan, in a photo taken by a remote camera and released by Kyodo News, April 5, 2018.Kyodo News via Reuters
Lightning lights up the ash cloud above Shinmoedake peak as the volcano erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan, in a photo taken by a remote camera and released by Kyodo News, April 5, 2018.

According to the Japan Times, the JMA reported ash plumes around 3 miles high from the latest eruption, which occurred at 3:31 a.m. Thursday morning. The agency also confirmed volcanic lightning caused by friction between ash particles.

Comments