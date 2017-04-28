British police said they have foiled an active terrorist plot following Thursday night raids in London and southeast England.

Six suspects were arrested on terrorism-related charges during the raids in London and Kent, and one woman was seriously wounded, according to Neil Basu, deputy assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

“Due to these arrests that we have made, I believe that we have contained the threats that they posed,” Basu told reporters at a press conference Friday.

During the police swoop in the Willesden area of northwest London, shortly before 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, armed officers fired CS gas into a residence on Harlesden Road that had been under observation as part of a current counter-terrorism investigation. One of the suspects -- a woman -- was shot by officers, Basu said.

The injured woman was transported to a hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition. She has not yet been arrested due to her condition but is being monitored by police, according to Basu.

When asked by reporters if the raid in Willesden disrupted an active plot, Basu replied “yes” but did not elaborate.

Basu said searches are ongoing at three addresses in London, including Harlesden Road, as part of the investigation.

Police carried out the counter-terrorism raids just hours after a man armed with large knives was arrested in London near the Houses of Parliament on Thursday. The 27-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, according to the Metropolitan Police Service.

There are two ongoing searches at addresses in London as part of the investigation. The arrest of the knife-wielding man and Thursday night’s raids are “two separate, unconnected and ongoing counter-terrorism investigations,” Basu said.

Police activity in London has increased since March 22 when an attacker drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four and injuring others. The suspect, identified as U.K. native Khalid Masood, fatally stabbed a police officer at the gate of Parliament before he was shot and killed by authorities.

Basu said the attack is still “fresh in people’s minds.”

“I would like to reassure everyone that across the country officers are working round the clock to identify those people who intend to commit acts of terror,” the deputy assistant commissioner told reporters. “After that attack, we increased the number of officers on duty patrolling at key locations -- and that continues as we police against the backdrop of a severe terrorist threat.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.