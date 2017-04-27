Man armed with knives arrested in London on terror charges

Apr 27, 2017, 11:32 AM ET
PHOTO: A man is detained by police officers near Downing Street, on Whitehall on April 27, 2017 in London.PlayJohn Phillips/Getty Images
WATCH Man armed with knives arrested in London on terror charges

A man armed with knives was arrested on suspicion of terrorism today in London near the Houses of Parliament, police said.

Authorities have cordoned off Whitehall and Parliament Street, where the suspect was arrested, near Parliament Square this afternoon, following a stop-and-search operation.

PHOTO: British police officers secure a cordon near the scene on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 27, 2017 where a man was detained before being taken away by police.Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
British police officers secure a cordon near the scene on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 27, 2017 where a man was detained before being taken away by police.

The suspect, identified as a 27-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

PHOTO: A British police forensics officer holds a knife as evidence is collected on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 27, 2017, at the scene where a man was detained and taken away by police.Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
A British police forensics officer holds a knife as evidence is collected on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in central London on April 27, 2017, at the scene where a man was detained and taken away by police.

Authorities recovered knives from the man, who is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody at a police station in south London.

PHOTO: A forensic officer examines items left on the pavement after police lead away a man following an incident in Central London, April 27, 2017.Will Oliver/EPA
A forensic officer examines items left on the pavement after police lead away a man following an incident in Central London, April 27, 2017.

The Metropolitan Police Service said the investigation is ongoing and "as a result of the arrest there is no immediate known threat."

ABC News' Wilford Marcus and Joseph Simonetti contributed to this report.