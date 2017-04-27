A man armed with knives was arrested on suspicion of terrorism today in London near the Houses of Parliament, police said.

Authorities have cordoned off Whitehall and Parliament Street, where the suspect was arrested, near Parliament Square this afternoon, following a stop-and-search operation.

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The suspect, identified as a 27-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities recovered knives from the man, who is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody at a police station in south London.

Will Oliver/EPA

The Metropolitan Police Service said the investigation is ongoing and "as a result of the arrest there is no immediate known threat."

ABC News' Wilford Marcus and Joseph Simonetti contributed to this report.