London terror: How the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market unfolded

Jun 4, 2017, 3:06 PM ET
A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, June 4, 2017.
A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, June 4, 2017.

On Saturday night, three suspects carried out a terror attack in two popular London destinations, according to police, killing seven people and injuring four dozen more.

The alleged attackers -- all of whom were wearing fake suicide belts -- were shot and killed by armed police officers in London at Borough Market, police said.

Here is a timeline of how the attack unfolded and the aftermath that followed:

About 10 p.m. Saturday (local time)

A white van plowed into a group of people on London Bridge at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police. The van then continued on to nearby Borough Market, where three men exited the vehicle and stabbed several people, police said.

Eight armed officers shot and killed the three suspects about eight minutes after they were alerted to the attack, police said. About 50 rounds were discharged by police, and a bystander was hospitalized after he was hit with bullets meant for the attackers, police said.

PHOTO: A map shows the locations involved in what police are calling "terrorist incidents" in London, June 3, 2017.

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday

London Mayor Sadiq Khan issues a statement condemning the "horrific terror attack."

Members of the public view the scene after police officers raided a property in East Ham, June 4, 2017 in London, England.
Members of the public view the scene after police officers raided a property in East Ham, June 4, 2017 in London, England.

About 10:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May refers to the incidents as "brutal terror attacks" in a press conference from Downing Street.

About 1 p.m.

Metropolitan Police announce that 12 people have been arrested in Barking, east London in connection with the attack. Police continue to search "a number of addresses" in Barking.

About 3:15 p.m.

Downing Street announces a moment of silence to be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday for the victims of the London attack. Flags at all Whitehall government buildings will fly at half-staff until Tuesday evening.

About 4:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says authorities have made "significant progress" on identifying the suspects. He also announces that the white Renault van used in the attack was recently "hired by one of the attackers."

Rowley also announces that 36 victims remain in the hospital -- 21 of them in critical condition.

About 6:45 p.m

Video shows the van being removed from the scene.

7:15 p.m.

Ariana Grande's concert benefiting the victims of the Manchester attack begins.