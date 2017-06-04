Terror in London: World leaders offer support to UK, reaffirm commitment to battling terrorism

Jun 4, 2017, 1:44 AM ET
In the aftermath of a terror attack in London Saturday night at London Bridge and Borough Market that's left 6 people and 3 suspected attackers dead, world leaders are expressing their solidarity with the United Kingdom and reaffirming their commitment to battling terrorism.

Below is a compilation of heads of state and international bodies that have taken to social media following the attack:

UNITED STATES: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

FRANCE: PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

(Translation: Faced with this new tragedy, France is more than ever on the side of the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones.)

CANADA: PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

AUSTRALIA: PRIME MINISTER MALCOLM TURNBALL

EUROPEAN UNION COMMISSION: PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

NATO: SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

COLOMBIA: PRESIDENT JUAN MANUEL SANTOS

(Translation: We reject and condemn terrorism in London. All our solidarity with the victims and the British people @ theresa_may)

MALTA: PRESIDENT MARIE-LOUISE COLEIRO

MALAYSIA: PRIME MINISTER MOHD NAJIB TUN RAZAK

INDIA: PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI