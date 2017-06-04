In the aftermath of a terror attack in London Saturday night at London Bridge and Borough Market that's left 6 people and 3 suspected attackers dead, world leaders are expressing their solidarity with the United Kingdom and reaffirming their commitment to battling terrorism.

Below is a compilation of heads of state and international bodies that have taken to social media following the attack:

UNITED STATES: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

FRANCE: PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

Face à cette nouvelle tragédie, la France est plus que jamais aux côtés du Royaume-Uni. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs proches. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 4, 2017

(Translation: Faced with this new tragedy, France is more than ever on the side of the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones.)

CANADA: PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2017

AUSTRALIA: PRIME MINISTER MALCOLM TURNBALL

Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) June 4, 2017

EUROPEAN UNION COMMISSION: PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

Following latest #London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 3, 2017

NATO: SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

My thoughts tonight are with all those affected by brutal #LondonBridge attacks. We stand together with the people of London — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 4, 2017

COLOMBIA: PRESIDENT JUAN MANUEL SANTOS

Rechazamos y condenamos terrorismo en Londres. Toda nuestra solidaridad con las víctimas y el pueblo británico @theresa_may — Juan Manuel Santos (@JuanManSantos) June 4, 2017

(Translation: We reject and condemn terrorism in London. All our solidarity with the victims and the British people @ theresa_may)

MALTA: PRESIDENT MARIE-LOUISE COLEIRO

Thoughts and prayers with everyone in #London and #Turin — Marie-Louise Coleiro (@presidentMT) June 3, 2017

MALAYSIA: PRIME MINISTER MOHD NAJIB TUN RAZAK

Devastating terror attacks in London. I am shocked and disgusted. Malaysia condemns the heinous acts and we stand with the people of Britain — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) June 4, 2017

INDIA: PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI