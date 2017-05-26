Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

First Lady Melania Trump wore an eye-catching multicolored jacket that retails for more than $51,000 while stepping out in Sicily on Friday.

The piece was designed by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, which posted several photos of Trump arriving at the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on its Instagram account.

#Repost @stefanogabbana US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for a visit at the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on the sidelines of a G7 summit of the Heads of State and of Government in Taormina ?????????? THANK YOU @flotus #melaniatrump ? #DGWoman #DGStyle ??????????? A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on May 26, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

A video shows Trump donning the brightly colored coat while touring Sicily. She appeared to carry a matching clutch as well.

Domenico Stinellis/AP Photo

Trump is accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip since taking office.

Neither Dolce & Gabbana nor the White House have responded to ABC News' request for comment on the record.