Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

May 26, 2017, 4:51 PM ET
First Lady Melania Trump wore an eye-catching multicolored jacket that retails for more than $51,000 while stepping out in Sicily on Friday.

The piece was designed by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, which posted several photos of Trump arriving at the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on its Instagram account.

A video shows Trump donning the brightly colored coat while touring Sicily. She appeared to carry a matching clutch as well.

PHOTO: First lady Melania Trump, center, waves on the balcony of Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, May 26, 2017. Domenico Stinellis/AP Photo
First lady Melania Trump, center, waves on the balcony of Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, May 26, 2017.

Trump is accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip since taking office.

Neither Dolce & Gabbana nor the White House have responded to ABC News' request for comment on the record.

