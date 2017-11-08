First lady Melania Trump spent the day trending on social media in South Korea after an awkward, but happy, moment at a meeting with Korean schoolgirls when they started screaming in joy at the sight of Korean pop star Minho, a member of the boy band SHINee.

The first lady was at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Seoul to deliver a speech encouraging more girls to participate in sports. It was a government-sponsored event to promote the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Melania Trump's moment with K-pop star goes viral in South Korea. https://t.co/bXBcWd4Dwc pic.twitter.com/wAQUYUOSIM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 8, 2017

Trump was watching the girls play a makeshift game of hockey that had been set up for photo opportunities. Then, one of the girls standing in front of the first lady noticed the K-pop star standing next to Trump. The group of girls immediately burst into screams.

When Trump noticed the reaction, she watched with a large smile on her face and gestured at Minho. The two of them burst into laughter together.

The Associated Press

Nicknamed by local media as "robotic Melania" for her calm and stoic character, headlines on Wednesday included "Never saw Melania smile like that," "Melania’s smile diplomacy," and "Melania’s captivating attractiveness," with plenty of photos and videos shared on the internet.

Her fashion was also the talk of the town upon arrival.

The Associated Press

The first lady arrived in Seoul sporting a burgundy plum sculptural coat dress with electric blue stilettos. Social media speculation centered around which designer was responsible for the clothing. It turned out to be the work of Spanish fashion brand Delpozo, at an estimated price of $4,000.

The avant-garde outfit with volumized arms featured a gold front zipper and thin belt.