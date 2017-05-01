Missing couple found dead in Belize

An American man and his Canadian girlfriend who went missing in Belize were found dead this afternoon, local police confirmed to ABC News.

Autopsies have not yet been performed and police have not released any information on what they believe happened.

Drew DeVoursney, 36, and his girlfriend Francesca Matus, 52, were reported missing by their friend Joseph Milholen, who went to the home of Matus in the Corozal District of Belize on Friday to take her to the airport, from which she was scheduled to fly home to Toronto.

Milholen told police in Belize that he could not find Matus at her home and that DeVoursney's bicycle was parked in her driveway, although Matus' car was gone.

Milholen told local authorities that the last time he saw the pair was on Thursday at a bar in Corozal Town, Belize.

"That's the hardest part, it's just that we don't know anything, we don't know where he is, or what's going on," Char DeVoursney, Drew DeVoursney's mother, told local ABC News affiliate WSB-TV of Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the discovery Monday.

She added that it was very unlike her son to not communicate where he is with his family.

David DeVoursney, the brother of Drew DeVoursney, told WSB-TV ahead of Monday's discovery that what happened to the couple "is a complete mystery."

Global Affairs Canada, a department of the Canadian government, told ABC News previously that it was aware of reports of a missing Canadian citizen in Belize, and that it was providing consular assistance to her family and was in contact with local authorities.

A U.S. State Department official said the department was aware of the reports as well but had no further comment.

ABC News' Kirit Radia and Anne Laurent contributed to this report.