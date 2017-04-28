North Korea missile broke up shortly after launch, US official says

North Korea has engaged in a ballistic missile launch.

The missile, fired from an area known as Pukchang in central North Korea, traveled 21 miles before breaking up in mid-air, a U.S. official told ABC News. Early indications are this was a single stage liquid fueled mobile-launched missile the U.S. is calling the KN-17, the official said.

The KN-17 missile is a new type of missile that has been test-fired twice before. On April 15, one exploded shortly after launch from Sinpo, North Korea. The other missile fired on April 4 flew about 34 miles before spinning out of control into the Sea of Japan.

A spokesman for United States Pacific Command said that it was "aware of the event" but provided no further comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more detail.