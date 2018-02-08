North Korea parades goose-stepping military might on eve of Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Feb 8, 2018, 10:36 AM ET
PHOTO: A military parade is held in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018, as seen from this image made from video by North Koreas KRT.
WATCH North Korea parades goose-stepping military might on eve of Olympics

North Korea threw a choreographed military parade in Pyongyang today, on the eve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The display of might included hundreds of goose-stepping soldiers in disciplined formation and rows of missiles and tanks to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the country’s military.

PHOTO: A military parade is held in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018, as seen from this image made from video by North Koreas KRT. KRT via AP
A military parade is held in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018, as seen from this image made from video by North Korea's KRT.

"As long as the imperialism remains on the earth and as long as the anti-North Korea policy of the United States continues, the mission of our military, which is to protect our country and people and secure peace, can never change," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sporting a black coat and black fedora, said from a podium alongside wife Ri Sul-Joo and senior military commanders.

PHOTO: This screen grab taken from North Koreas KCTV, Feb. 8, 2018, shows members of North Koreas military taking part in a parade in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.
This screen grab taken from North Korea's KCTV, Feb. 8, 2018, shows members of North Korea's military taking part in a parade in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.

The government had no live broadcast of the parade that started at 10:30 a.m. local time in Kim Il Sung square, instead choosing to air an edited version of the parade later in the afternoon.

PHOTO: In this image made from video by North Koreas KRT, North Korean troops salute during a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018.
In this image made from video by North Korea's KRT, North Korean troops salute during a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018.

The video showed a parade that seemed to have been shorter than previous ones. Pyongyang's most recent parade was last April during which officials unveiled five new kinds of missiles. The North also paraded ICBMs this year.

PHOTO: This screen grab taken from North Koreas KCTV, Feb. 8, 2018, shows members of North Koreas military taking part in a parade in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.KCTV/AFP/Getty Images
This screen grab taken from North Korea's KCTV, Feb. 8, 2018, shows members of North Korea's military taking part in a parade in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Seoul welcomed the lower profile parade, and some analysts said the North was intentionally trying not to provoke South Korea amid the recent sprit of detente that includes North Korea's partipation in the South Korea Olympics starting this week.

PHOTO: In this image made from video released by KRT, a military parade is held on Kim Il Sung Square, Feb. 8 2018, in Pyongyang, North Korea, just one day before South Korea holds the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
In this image made from video released by KRT, a military parade is held on Kim Il Sung Square, Feb. 8 2018, in Pyongyang, North Korea, just one day before South Korea holds the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

PHOTO: In this image made from video by North Koreas KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018.
In this image made from video by North Korea's KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 8, 2018.

