North Korea's 200-plus cheerleaders steal spotlight at 2018 Winter Olympics with matching outfits, synchronized chants

Feb 10, 2018, 1:36 PM ET
PHOTO: North Koreas cheerleaders leading cheers before the womens preliminary round ice hockey match between Switzerland and the Unified Korean team at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images
Clad in coordinated outfits of red with white and blue accents, North Korea's throng of more than 200 cheerleaders are stealing the spotlight at the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in South Korea as they chant, sway and dance in unison.

SLIDESHOW: Best Photos from the 2018 Winter Olympics: Day 1

North and South Korea agreed to form a joint female ice hockey team for the 2018 Winter Olympics and to march together at the opening ceremony under a "Korean Peninsula flag," according to a joint statement from the countries released last month. In addition to sending 22 athletes to compete at the games in Pyeongchang, North Korea also deployed a 229-strong all-female cheering squad to root for both nations.

PHOTO: North Korean cheerleaders cheer the unified Korean team ahead of its womens preliminary round ice hockey game against Switzerland in Gangneung, South Korea, at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Feb. 10, 2018.Kyodo via Newscom
North Korean cheerleaders cheer the unified Korean team ahead of its women's preliminary round ice hockey game against Switzerland in Gangneung, South Korea, at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Feb. 10, 2018.

At Saturday's hockey match between Switzerland and the unified Korean team, the North Korean cheerleaders split up into groups and situated themselves in various sections around the ice rink. The squad of young women continuously sang, clapped and danced with gusto and unified precision, even as Switzerland crushed the unified Korean team 8-0.

PHOTO: North Koreas cheerleaders leading cheers before the womens preliminary round ice hockey match between Switzerland and the Unified Korean team at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018.Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images
The cheerleading troupe also attended the opening ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Friday night, where they sat silently throughout the show until the unified Korean team entered the stadium. The women suddenly stood up and erupted in synchronized chants, enthusiastically waving flags depicting the unified Korean peninsula in a light blue color.

PHOTO: Members of the North Korean cheerleader squad sing and wave flags prior to the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Members of the North Korean cheerleader squad sing and wave flags prior to the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018.

The women arrived in South Korea in charter buses on Wednesday. Most of the squad members ignored questions from the press, only saying, "Nice to meet you." But one of the women told reporters they had traveled from North Korea's capital, Pyongyang.

PHOTO: Busses carrying a 280-member delegation of North Korean cheerleaders crosses a checkpoint on Tongil bridge after arriving in South Korea, in Paju on February 7, 2018. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Busses carrying a 280-member delegation of North Korean cheerleaders crosses a checkpoint on Tongil bridge after arriving in South Korea, in Paju on February 7, 2018.

ABC News' Clark Bentson and Kate Lee contributed to this report.

