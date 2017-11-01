Where the NYC terror suspect lived in Uzbekistan

Former neighbors of 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in Tuesday's New York City truck attack, told ABC News that he and his family lived on a leafy block in Uzbekistan's capital until 2006.

Interested in New York? Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

American authorities said Saipov was born in Uzbekistan and moved to the United States in 2010. He is accused of killing eight people and injuring 12 others by driving a truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan.

Former neighbors of Saipov's said his family lived in an apartment in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, until the family sold the home in 2006.

ABC News

Saipov had three sisters and his family was modest and secular, according to one neighbor. She did not believe the family members attended a mosque.

Since coming to the United States in 2010, Saipov has lived in Ohio, Florida, and most recently Paterson, New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources. He was a legal permanent resident of the U.S.