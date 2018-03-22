Officer hospitalized in UK spy poisoning case released from hospital

LONDON — Mar 22, 2018, 2:14 PM ET
PHOTO: Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons arrive to begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain March 21, 2018.PlayPeter Nicholls/Reuters
The police officer who was injured when responding to a poisoned former Russian spy earlier this month had been discharged from the hospital, U.K. authorities said.

Detective Sgt. Nick Bailey was hospitalized for several weeks in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter. Hospital officials and police announced Bailey's release Thursday afternoon in Salisbury, England.

"People ask me how I am feeling -- but there are really no words to explain how I feel right now," Bailey said in a statement released by police in Wiltshire, England. "Surreal is the word that keeps cropping up -- and it really has been completely surreal."

Earlier Thursday, a British judge gave doctors permission to take blood samples from former Russian spy Sergei Skirpal and his daughter Yulia following a special hearing in a specialist court in London.

The samples were being taken in order to be tested by chemical weapons investigators for nerve agent residue. Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were in the U.K. this week to investigate the Skripals' poisoning.

PHOTO: A team believed to be from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons inspects the back garden of house on the road where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal lived in Salisbury Wiltshire, Britain, March 22, 2018.Will Oliver/EPA via Shutterstock
A team believed to be from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons inspects the back garden of house on the road where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal lived in Salisbury Wiltshire, Britain, March 22, 2018.

The United Kingdom's Court of Protection considered the decision because, according to the presiding judge, the Skirpals were unconscious and unable to give permission themselves.

The U.K. has accused Russia of being behind the poisoning of Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer who has been living in England, and his daughter. The Skirpals remain hospitalized. Russia has denied the allegations.

PHOTO: Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russias GRU military intelligence service, looks on inside the defendants cage as he attends a hearing at the Moscow military district court, Russia, Aug. 9, 2006.Kommersant/Yuri Senatorov via Reuters
Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing at the Moscow military district court, Russia, Aug. 9, 2006.

