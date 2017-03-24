Politician who aided fallen London cop greets police officer outside Parliament

Mar 24, 2017, 11:26 AM ET
British Conservative Party politician Tobias Ellwood, who gave first aid to the fatally wounded police officer Keith Palmer shakes hands with an armed police officer as he arrives at the Houses of Parliament in London on March 24, 2017.
A member of British Parliament hailed as a hero after he aided a victim of the London terror attack was photographed shaking hands with an armed officer as he walked into the Houses of Parliament two days after the attack.

As Tobias Ellwood, who also serves as a foreign office minister, came to work Friday, he walked by a pile of flowers laid in honor of the four people, including police officer Keith Palmer, who died in the Wednesday afternoon terror attack.

British Conservative Party politician Tobias Ellwood, who gave first aid to the fatally wounded police officer Keith Palmer arrives at the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 24, 2017.
British Conservative Party politician Tobias Ellwood, who gave first aid to the fatally wounded police officer Keith Palmer arrives at the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 24, 2017.

PHOTO: British Conservative Party politician Tobias Ellwood, who gave first aid to the fatally wounded police officer Keith Palmer arrives at the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 24, 2017.AFP/Getty Images
British Conservative Party politician Tobias Ellwood, who gave first aid to the fatally wounded police officer Keith Palmer arrives at the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 24, 2017.

When the attack unfolded Wednesday near London's Westminster Bridge, Ellwood, 50, was photographed with a bloody face after he attempted to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to Palmer, who was stabbed, the BBC reported. The Parliament member had also applied pressure to the officer's multiple lacerations, The Associated Press reported.

Photos show Ellwood crouched over the victim as first responders surrounded them.

Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, center, helps emergency services attend to an injured person outside the Houses of Parliament, London, on March 22, 2017.
Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, center, helps emergency services attend to an injured person outside the Houses of Parliament, London, on March 22, 2017.

Palmer, a husband and father who had served for 15 years with the Metropolitan Police Service, did not survive.

Wednesday's attack began when a car struck pedestrians and three police officers on Westminster Bridge.

The car then crashed into the fence around the Houses of Parliament, and a man armed with a knife attacked an officer who was standing guard.

The suspect, who authorities believe acted alone, was then shot and killed by police, according to the Metropolitan Police Service.

Four people died in the attack, and at least 28 others were injured.

Wednesday's attack, which occurred on the one-year anniversary of attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds, recalled the vehicle attacks last year in Berlin and Nice, France.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.