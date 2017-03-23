An American tourist celebrating his wedding anniversary in Europe was among those killed in the terrorist attack in London on Wednesday, a family member confirmed to ABC News.

Utah resident Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa traveled to Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and were visiting London on Wednesday, with plans to return to the United States today. Cochran and his wife were both wounded in the attack. Cochran died from his injuries while Melissa remains in the hospital, according to a statement from her brother, Clint Payne.

"Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our brother and son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday's terrorist attack in London. Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa. They were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and were scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday," Payne said in the statement obtained by ABC News.

"Melissa also received serious injuries in the attack, and is being cared for in the hospital. We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family. Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries," the statement added.

Wednesday's attack began around 2:40 p.m. local time, when a car struck pedestrians and three police officers on Westminster Bridge. The car then crashed into the fence around the Houses of Parliament, and a man armed with a knife attacked an officer who was standing guard, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

Three people, including a police officer, were killed and at least 29 others were injured in the attack which authorities have declared a terrorist incident. A man believed to be the attacker was shot dead by police at the scene, police said.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament today that the suspected perpetrator was British-born and had been on the radar of security services.

ABC News' Michael Kreisel and Jenniifer Watts contributed to this report.